ClickUp
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Work order creation and tracking
Custom statuses and workflows
Priority and deadline management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring work orders
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Table view with spreadsheet-style editing
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for process mapping
Proofing for equipment photos and videos
Assigned comments as action items
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for field technicians
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing