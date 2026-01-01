The #1 Hello Houston Alternative

Hello Houston tracks work orders. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites work orders, docs, chat, and time tracking so maintenance teams collaborate in real time without paper processes or tool sprawl.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Manage maintenance without the limitations

ClickUp vs Hello Houston

Hello Houston digitizes work orders but stops there. ClickUp connects maintenance, documentation, and team collaboration in one workspace.

Hello Houston

  • Work order tracking with limited collaboration features
  • Basic dashboard and mobile access for field teams
  • Requires internet connectivity for most operations
  • Limited automation capabilities for maintenance workflows
  • Pricing not transparent; requires contact for quotes

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and custom Dashboards
  • Offline Mode for field technicians without connectivity
  • 100+ automations to streamline recurring maintenance tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why maintenance teams choose ClickUp over Hello Houston

ClickUp combines work order management with docs, chat, goals, and reporting so teams reduce downtime and eliminate paper processes without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hello Houston

Work Order Management
Work order creation and tracking
Custom statuses and workflows
Priority and deadline management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring work orders
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Table view with spreadsheet-style editing
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for process mapping
Proofing for equipment photos and videos
Assigned comments as action items
Mobile & Field Operations
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for field technicians
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT