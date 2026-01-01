The #1 Heffl Alternative

Heffl manages leads. ClickUp ships the whole deal.

ClickUp unites CRM workflows, project execution, Docs, and Goals so sales and delivery teams close deals and ship work without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close deals and deliver projects in one workspace

ClickUp vs Heffl

Heffl tracks leads and quotes. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery, time tracking, and team collaboration.

Heffl

  • CRM focused on lead management and sales pipelines
  • Separate modules for field service and project management
  • WhatsApp and LinkedIn integrations require paid add-ons
  • Limited automations on Starter plan (5 workflows)
  • Custom fields capped at 100 per object on Starter

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with custom pipelines, deal tracking, and Formula Fields for commissions
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with timesheets and project costing
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Calendar, and Table
  • 100+ automations for approvals, status updates, and notifications
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Heffl?

ClickUp consolidates CRM, project management, Docs, Goals, and time tracking in one platform. Automate workflows, track team capacity, and connect strategy to execution without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Heffl

CRM & Sales Management
Custom sales pipelines with drag-and-drop stages
Lead capture and tracking
Formula Fields for commission calculations
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Project Management & Execution
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and critical path
Native time tracking with timesheets
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for maintenance and follow-ups
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation from messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for autonomous task execution
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Real-time reporting across tasks, time, and goals
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
API access for custom integrations
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