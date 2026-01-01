ClickUp
Heffl
Custom sales pipelines with drag-and-drop stages
Lead capture and tracking
Formula Fields for commission calculations
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and critical path
Native time tracking with timesheets
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for maintenance and follow-ups
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Real-time Chat with task creation from messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for autonomous task execution
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Real-time reporting across tasks, time, and goals
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
API access for custom integrations