ClickUp
Heeros PSA
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Recurring tasks with flexible schedules
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Customizable CRM with unlimited customer records
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Proposal creation in Docs
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, search)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members