The #1 Heeros PSA Alternative

Heeros PSA tracks invoices. ClickUp delivers projects.

ClickUp unites project management, time tracking, client collaboration, and goals in one workspace so professional services teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Heeros PSA

Heeros PSA focuses on financial workflows. ClickUp connects project execution, client collaboration, and team alignment in one platform.

Heeros PSA

  • Time tracking limited to Growth plan and above
  • Basic project views; enhanced features require Business plan
  • Separate modules for invoicing and financial management
  • CRM features start at Growth plan (3-user maximum)
  • Free plan not available; paid plans start at €59/month

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting built into tasks
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Customizable CRM with unlimited customer records
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Heeros PSA?

ClickUp combines project execution, client collaboration, and strategic planning in one platform. Manage proposals, track time, deliver projects, and align teams without switching between financial and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Heeros PSA

Project Management & Execution
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Recurring tasks with flexible schedules
Time Tracking & Resource Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Client & CRM Management
Customizable CRM with unlimited customer records
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Proposal creation in Docs
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, search)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations & Ecosystem
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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