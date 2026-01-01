ClickUp
Headlight
Mobile field data collection
Field observations tracking
Offline mode for field teams
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom statuses and workflows
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with time reports
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video feedback
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing