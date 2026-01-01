The #1 Headlight Alternative

Headlight tracks observations. ClickUp turns them into action.

ClickUp unites field data, task execution, and team collaboration so infrastructure teams ship projects faster without switching between disconnected tools.
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Built for field teams and office staff

ClickUp vs Headlight

Headlight captures jobsite data but leaves execution to other tools. ClickUp connects observations to tasks, timelines, and team workflows in one workspace.

Headlight

  • Field observation tracking without task management
  • No built-in time tracking or timesheet workflows
  • Limited views focused on data capture
  • Basic workflow automation for field insights
  • Pricing requires contact for quote

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one platform
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to route field data into workflows
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Headlight

ClickUp connects field observations to execution with tasks, timelines, automations, and real-time collaboration. Manage infrastructure projects from data capture to delivery in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Headlight

Field Management & Data Capture
Mobile field data collection
Field observations tracking
Offline mode for field teams
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom statuses and workflows
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with time reports
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video feedback
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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