The #1 Hathr AI Alternative

Hathr AI secures documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and AI so teams collaborate on secure documents and ship projects without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work together, not just store files

ClickUp vs Hathr AI

Hathr AI protects healthcare documents. ClickUp turns those documents into actionable work with tasks, automations, and team collaboration.

Hathr AI

  • Document storage and AI analysis only
  • No task management, project views, or team workflows
  • Manual processes for turning insights into action
  • $45/month minimum for single user subscription
  • Limited collaboration beyond document uploads

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive admin work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Hathr AI?

ClickUp combines secure document collaboration with task management, automations, and AI so teams move from analysis to execution without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hathr AI

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Large document processing (500k+ words)
Document library with unlimited uploads
Proofing: annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot) for automated workflows
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps: browser-based video meetings
Clip: screen recording with annotations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Security & Compliance
HIPAA compliance with signed BAA
FedRAMP High and AWS GovCloud hosting
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT