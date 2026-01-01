ClickUp
Hathr AI
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Large document processing (500k+ words)
Document library with unlimited uploads
Proofing: annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot) for automated workflows
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps: browser-based video meetings
Clip: screen recording with annotations
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
HIPAA compliance with signed BAA
FedRAMP High and AWS GovCloud hosting
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes