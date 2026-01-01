ClickUp
HARMONiQ
Unlimited tasks
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Limited to inventory tracking
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Workflow automations
Limited to specific modules
Custom automation triggers
AI writing assistant
AI task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Business Intelligence module required
Custom Fields
Limited field types
Formula Fields
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode