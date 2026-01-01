The #1 HARMONiQ Alternative

HARMONiQ manages inventory. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams collaborate in real time without the complexity of traditional ERP systems.
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ClickUp vs HARMONiQ

HARMONiQ locks core features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives every team powerful collaboration tools without the barriers.

HARMONiQ

  • Separate modules for financials, CRM, and inventory
  • Enterprise pricing required for full functionality
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • Cloud-based with internet dependency
  • Primarily ERP-focused with steep learning curve

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over HARMONiQ

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and automation without the complexity and cost of traditional ERP systems. Get started in minutes, not months.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HARMONiQ

Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Limited to inventory tracking
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automations
Limited to specific modules
Custom automation triggers
AI Features
AI writing assistant
AI task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Business Intelligence module required
Customization
Custom Fields
Limited field types
Formula Fields
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT