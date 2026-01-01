The #1 HappyFox Workflows Alternative

HappyFox Workflows automates tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting performance walls.
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ClickUp vs HappyFox Workflows

HappyFox Workflows automates processes but leaves you juggling separate tools for tasks, docs, and collaboration.

HappyFox Workflows

  • Workflow automation only; requires separate tools for tasks and docs
  • Limited view options for project visibility
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Performance issues with large collections and API responses
  • Expensive paid plans with features locked behind paywalls

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations with conditional logic on paid plans
  • Scales to thousands of tasks without performance slowdowns
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with HappyFox Workflows?

ClickUp combines project management, automation, docs, and collaboration in one platform. Stop juggling tools and start shipping faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HappyFox Workflows

Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Conditional logic and nested workflows
Visual drag-and-drop automation builder
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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