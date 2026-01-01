ClickUp
HappyFox Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Conditional logic and nested workflows
Visual drag-and-drop automation builder
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
1,000+ native integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes