The #1 HappyFox Help Desk Alternative

HappyFox Help Desk tracks tickets. ClickUp ships solutions.

ClickUp unites support tickets, project workflows, and team collaboration so you resolve issues faster without switching between help desk and work tools.
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Support teams need more than ticket queues

ClickUp vs HappyFox Help Desk

HappyFox Help Desk manages tickets well but leaves project work, docs, and collaboration scattered across separate tools.

HappyFox Help Desk

  • Ticket management focused; requires separate tools for projects
  • Limited view types for organizing work
  • Time tracking per ticket; no cross-project reporting
  • Smart Rules automation with fewer triggers
  • Paid plans required for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over HappyFox Help Desk

ClickUp consolidates support tickets, project workflows, and team collaboration into one platform so you resolve issues and ship work faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

HappyFox Help Desk

Ticket & Task Management
Multi-channel ticket creation
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Organization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Private notes for internal collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Unlimited custom reports
Automations & AI
Automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields
Formula Fields for calculations
Goals with task linking
Knowledge Management
Knowledge base
Multi-lingual content support
Integrations & Connectivity
Native integrations
Zapier integration
Offline Mode
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited users
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