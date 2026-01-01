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HappyFox Help Desk
Multi-channel ticket creation
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Private notes for internal collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Unlimited custom reports
Automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Custom Fields
Formula Fields for calculations
Goals with task linking
Knowledge base
Multi-lingual content support
Native integrations
Zapier integration
Offline Mode
Free plan with unlimited users