ClickUp
Hal9
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI chatbot creation
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs
Document processing and storage
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Zoom integration
GitHub deployment
Free Forever plan