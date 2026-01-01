The #1 Hal9 Alternative

Hal9 builds chatbots. ClickUp builds momentum.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams ship products faster without juggling specialized AI tools and project trackers.
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Ship products, not prototypes

ClickUp vs Hal9

Hal9 creates AI chatbots quickly but leaves project execution, collaboration, and delivery workflows to other tools.

Hal9

  • AI chatbot creation in under 30 seconds
  • API generation and deployment for integrations
  • Python code customization with open-source libraries
  • Compute time metering with pay-per-second billing
  • Expert consultation hours on paid plans

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Goals linked directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when AI meets execution?

Hal9 prototypes AI chatbots fast. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, docs, automations, and goals so teams ship complete products.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Hal9

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI chatbot creation
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Document processing and storage
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
GitHub deployment
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT