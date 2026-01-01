The #1 Guidde Alternative

Guidde records screens. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, screen recording, and AI so teams document processes and execute projects without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Guidde

Guidde captures workflows. ClickUp connects documentation to execution so teams move from training to delivery.

Guidde

  • Screen recording focused on video guide creation
  • Separate platform for documentation and project work
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited to video library organization
  • Paid plans required for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Screen recording with Clip plus task management in one workspace
  • Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for collaborative knowledge creation
  • Connect documentation to tasks, goals, and timelines
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Guidde

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, docs, screen recording, and AI in one workspace. Create training materials and ship projects without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Guidde

Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording
Browser extension capture
Video annotations and proofing
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connect docs to tasks and projects
Video library organization
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI-generated descriptions and voice-over
AI-powered search across workspace
Workflow automations
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Video analytics
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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