ClickUp
Guidde
Screen recording
Browser extension capture
Video annotations and proofing
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs
Connect docs to tasks and projects
Video library organization
AI writing assistance
AI-generated descriptions and voice-over
AI-powered search across workspace
Workflow automations
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Video analytics
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members