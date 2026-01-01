ClickUp
Gruntify
Mobile task management with offline access
Custom Fields for asset tracking
Proofing for image and video annotations
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and scheduled automation
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members