The #1 Gruntify Alternative

Gruntify inspects assets. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and dashboards so field teams execute inspections, manage jobs, and track assets without switching tools.
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Built for teams that do more than inspect

ClickUp vs Gruntify

Gruntify specializes in mobile inspections. ClickUp handles the full operational workflow; from planning to execution to reporting.

Gruntify

  • Mobile-first inspection forms and asset tracking
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Workflow automation requires optional add-ons
  • Focused on field data collection
  • Requires paid plans for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Gruntify can't handle?

Gruntify excels at mobile inspections. ClickUp delivers end-to-end operations; tasks, docs, automations, dashboards, and collaboration in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Gruntify

Field Operations & Inspections
Mobile task management with offline access
Custom Fields for asset tracking
Proofing for image and video annotations
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and scheduled automation
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT