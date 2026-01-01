ClickUp
Groupe.io
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
15+ view types
Digital forms with task creation
Checklist templates
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and analytics
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Link docs to tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time chat
Assign chat messages as action items
Push notifications and alerts
AI writing assistant
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom dashboards with 50+ widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline mode
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Instant translation