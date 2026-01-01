The #1 Groupe.io Alternative

Groupe.io connects frontline teams. ClickUp connects work.

ClickUp unifies tasks, docs, chat, and automations so distributed teams coordinate work without switching between communication and execution tools.
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Built for teams who execute, not just communicate

ClickUp vs Groupe.io

Groupe.io focuses on frontline messaging. ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management with native collaboration built in.

Groupe.io

  • Messaging-first platform with limited task management
  • No native time tracking or timesheet capabilities
  • Basic workflow automation for approvals
  • Real-time analytics dashboard for operational metrics
  • Requires internet connectivity for syncing and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automation triggers to eliminate manual work
  • Custom dashboards with real-time analytics and 50+ widgets
  • Offline mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Groupe.io

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and automation in one platform. Groupe.io focuses on frontline communication without deep task execution capabilities.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Groupe.io

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
15+ view types
Forms & Process Automation
Digital forms with task creation
Checklist templates
100+ automation triggers and actions
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and analytics
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Link docs to tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time chat
Assign chat messages as action items
Push notifications and alerts
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom dashboards with 50+ widgets
Workload view for capacity planning
Platform & Mobile
Offline mode
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Instant translation
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT