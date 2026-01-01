ClickUp
GreenRope
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Contact segmentation and targeting
Unlimited users on free plan
Contact limits
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate attachments)
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Autopilot Agents
100+ automations
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Required onboarding package
24/7 support
Free training resources