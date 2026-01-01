The #1 GreenRope Alternative

GreenRope bundles everything. ClickUp connects it.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so teams execute campaigns and close deals without juggling disconnected CRM modules.
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ClickUp vs GreenRope

GreenRope locks features behind expensive onboarding packages. ClickUp gives you the full platform from day one.

GreenRope

  • Separate modules for CRM, email, and social media
  • Requires $399-$499 onboarding package for new accounts
  • Contact limits by tier (500 to 50,000+ contacts)
  • Limited view customization for project tracking
  • No native task dependencies or Gantt charts

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Email, Phone, Money, Formula)
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Board, Table, and Workload
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; 100 executions monthly on Free
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What does ClickUp offer that GreenRope doesn't?

ClickUp consolidates CRM, project management, and collaboration into one customizable workspace. Automate workflows, track goals, and ship campaigns without expensive onboarding fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GreenRope

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Contact segmentation and targeting
Unlimited users on free plan
Contact limits
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate attachments)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Autopilot Agents
100+ automations
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Onboarding & Support
Required onboarding package
24/7 support
Free training resources
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