ClickUp
GoSkills
Custom course workflows with statuses
Collaborative Docs for training materials
Limited to course content only
Video recording and screen capture
Bite-sized video lessons in course library
Course templates and reusable content
Course template gallery for common training needs
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and automation
Basic course assignment automation only
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI writing assistant and summarization
GoSkills Genie for course creation and 24/7 AI Tutor
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Course engagement and learner progress reports
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time-tracking goals and learning streaks for individual learners
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
Free Forever plan
7-day free trial; paid plans required for full access