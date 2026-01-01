The #1 GoSkills Alternative

GoSkills trains. ClickUp transforms how work gets done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute training programs and ship projects without switching between learning platforms and work tools.
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Build skills and deliver results in one workspace

ClickUp vs GoSkills

GoSkills focuses on course delivery. ClickUp connects learning to execution so teams track progress, automate workflows, and measure outcomes in real time.

GoSkills

  • Specialized LMS requiring separate project tools
  • Limited workflow customization beyond courses
  • Basic automation for course assignments only
  • Manual progress tracking without task integration
  • Focused on course consumption, not execution

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for training materials
  • Custom statuses and dependencies for course progression
  • 100+ automations for reminders and task assignments
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for tracking
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when learning connects to delivery?

ClickUp combines training management with project execution. Track learner progress, automate reminders, and measure outcomes without switching between LMS and work platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GoSkills

Course & Training Management
Custom course workflows with statuses
Collaborative Docs for training materials
Limited to course content only
Video recording and screen capture
Bite-sized video lessons in course library
Course templates and reusable content
Course template gallery for common training needs
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and automation
Basic course assignment automation only
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and summarization
GoSkills Genie for course creation and 24/7 AI Tutor
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Course engagement and learner progress reports
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time-tracking goals and learning streaks for individual learners
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
7-day free trial; paid plans required for full access
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