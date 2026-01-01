The #1 GoPlanner TIME Alternative

GoPlanner TIME tracks hours. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites time tracking, task management, Docs, and Goals so teams ship faster without switching between attendance software and project tools.
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Work where time tracking meets execution

ClickUp vs GoPlanner TIME

GoPlanner TIME manages attendance. ClickUp connects time tracking to tasks, projects, and team collaboration in one workspace.

GoPlanner TIME

  • Focused on attendance tracking and payroll exports
  • Requires separate tools for project management and collaboration
  • Limited to time tracking, shift scheduling, and absence calendars
  • Hardware badge readers sold separately
  • Starting from 0.40 Euro per employee per month

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with task-level reporting and timesheets
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar for scheduling
  • Custom Fields and automations for shift tracking and approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over GoPlanner TIME

GoPlanner TIME tracks when people work. ClickUp shows what they accomplish. Connect time tracking to tasks, projects, and goals so teams deliver faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GoPlanner TIME

Time Tracking
Native time tracking
Mobile clock-in app
Badge reader integration
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking linked to tasks and projects
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Workforce Management
Shift scheduling
Vacation and leave management
Overtime tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing and task assistance
100+ automations
Connected Search
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Attendance reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Payroll software export
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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