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GoPlanner TIME
Native time tracking
Mobile clock-in app
Badge reader integration
Timesheet approvals
Time tracking linked to tasks and projects
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Shift scheduling
Vacation and leave management
Overtime tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing and task assistance
100+ automations
Connected Search
Custom Dashboards
Attendance reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Payroll software export
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan