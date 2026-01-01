The #1 Google Docs Alternative

Google Docs writes it down. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites Docs, Tasks, Goals, and Chat so teams move from planning to delivery without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Google Docs

Google Docs excels at writing. ClickUp connects documentation to execution with native task management, time tracking, and project views.

Google Docs

  • Documents live separately from task execution
  • Limited to document views and basic tables
  • No native time tracking or project management
  • Requires separate tools for tasks and collaboration
  • Basic action items without workflow automation

ClickUp

  • Native Docs with task linking and goal tracking
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting
  • Tasks, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Google Docs?

ClickUp connects documentation to delivery with native task management, project views, time tracking, and automations. Google Docs excels at writing but requires separate tools for execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Google Docs

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Version history with restore
Offline editing
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Goals & Reporting
Native goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with real-time reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Whiteboards & Visual Collaboration
Native Whiteboards with task linking
Mind Maps
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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