ClickUp
Google Docs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Version history with restore
Offline editing
Native task management with statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with real-time reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native Whiteboards with task linking
Mind Maps
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members