The #1 GoFormz Alternative

GoFormz digitizes forms. ClickUp runs your entire workflow.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and time tracking so teams capture data and execute work in one platform—no separate form tools required.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build workflows that go beyond forms

ClickUp vs GoFormz

GoFormz excels at mobile forms but leaves teams juggling separate tools for project management, collaboration, and reporting.

GoFormz

  • Mobile forms app with offline capture
  • Basic workflow automation requires Advanced plan
  • Limited to form-centric views and reporting
  • Single user on free tier; paid plans required for teams
  • No native project management or collaboration surfaces

ClickUp

  • Native Forms, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to route submissions and trigger workflows
  • 15+ views including Table, Timeline, and Workload for data analysis
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with GoFormz?

ClickUp combines form intake with full project execution—tasks, docs, automations, time tracking, and AI—so teams work from capture to completion without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GoFormz

Forms & Data Capture
Custom Forms for intake
Offline data capture
Conditional logic in forms
Barcode scanning
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image/video annotation
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT