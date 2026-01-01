ClickUp
GoFormz
Custom Forms for intake
Offline data capture
Conditional logic in forms
Barcode scanning
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image/video annotation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free plan with unlimited members