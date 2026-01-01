The #1 GLPI Alternative

GLPI tracks assets. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites incident tracking, asset management, project timelines, and team chat in one workspace—so IT teams collaborate without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for IT teams who ship, not just track

ClickUp vs GLPI

GLPI catalogs assets and tickets. ClickUp connects incidents to projects, docs, and goals so your team resolves issues faster.

GLPI

  • Separate tools for docs, chat, and project planning
  • Limited views focused on asset and ticket lists
  • Basic automation with 5-minute intervals on public cloud
  • Requires internet for syncing and team workspaces
  • Search limited to GLPI database only

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for change approvals and recurring tasks
  • Offline Mode for field technicians without connectivity
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why IT teams choose ClickUp over GLPI

ClickUp consolidates incident tracking, asset management, project Gantt charts, and team collaboration in one platform—reducing tool sprawl and training overhead.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GLPI

Asset & Configuration Management
Asset tracking with Custom Fields
Automated inventory discovery
Software and license management
Incident & Request Management
Ticket management with custom statuses
SLA tracking and compliance
Problem and change management workflows
Service catalog forms
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings
Offline Mode for field work
Project Management & Views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Kanban boards
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps for visual organization
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Recurring tasks and changes
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited users
No mandatory login for basic use
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT