ClickUp
GLPI
Asset tracking with Custom Fields
Automated inventory discovery
Software and license management
Ticket management with custom statuses
SLA tracking and compliance
Problem and change management workflows
Service catalog forms
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings
Offline Mode for field work
Timeline (Gantt) view
Kanban boards
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps for visual organization
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Recurring tasks and changes
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Goals with task linking
Free plan with unlimited users
No mandatory login for basic use