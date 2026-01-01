ClickUp
Glean
AI-powered search across connected apps
Permissions-enforced search results
Search within native work surfaces
Indexes external apps only; no native work surfaces
Native task management with dependencies
Search-only platform; requires separate PM tools
15+ view types (List, Board, Gantt, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI assistant for answering questions from indexed data
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI agents for workflow automation (enterprise feature)
AI Autopilot Agents
Available as enterprise capability
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Indexes external Docs; no native document creation
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat with task assignments
Indexes Slack and Teams; no native chat
SyncUps (video meetings with 10-hour limit)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Usage analytics for search adoption only
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
100+ app connectors for indexing data
Zapier integration for custom workflows
APIs and SDKs for custom integrations
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing only; mandatory login required
Offline Mode
Requires internet for search and syncing