The #1 Glean Alternative

Glean searches. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Connected Search so teams find answers and ship work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Glean

Glean indexes knowledge. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams move from insight to action in one workspace.

Glean

  • Search-only platform; requires separate tools for task management and execution
  • Indexes enterprise apps but doesn't provide native work surfaces
  • No built-in project management, time tracking, or workflow automation
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory login requirements
  • Limited to knowledge discovery; teams still need PM tools to act on insights

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Whiteboards unified in one platform
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking, automations, and Gantt charts for execution
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 100+ automation triggers to orchestrate workflows across departments
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Glean

ClickUp connects search to execution. Find information, manage tasks, track time, and automate workflows in one workspace without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Glean

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Permissions-enforced search results
Search within native work surfaces
Indexes external apps only; no native work surfaces
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Search-only platform; requires separate PM tools
15+ view types (List, Board, Gantt, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI assistant for answering questions from indexed data
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI agents for workflow automation (enterprise feature)
AI Autopilot Agents
Available as enterprise capability
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Indexes external Docs; no native document creation
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task assignments
Indexes Slack and Teams; no native chat
SyncUps (video meetings with 10-hour limit)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Usage analytics for search adoption only
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
100+ app connectors for indexing data
Zapier integration for custom workflows
APIs and SDKs for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing only; mandatory login required
Offline Mode
Requires internet for search and syncing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT