The #1 Ganttic Alternative

Ganttic plans resources. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites Gantt timelines, task execution, docs, and team chat so you plan capacity and deliver work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Ganttic

Ganttic visualizes schedules. ClickUp connects planning to execution so teams stay aligned from kickoff to delivery.

Ganttic

  • Gantt-only interface limits task execution workflows
  • No native Docs, Chat, or knowledge management
  • Requires internet for syncing and collaboration
  • API access locked behind paid PRO plans
  • Limited views beyond resource scheduling perspective

ClickUp

  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and 15+ views in one workspace
  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals alongside tasks
  • Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix resource planning
  • Offline Mode keeps work moving without connectivity
  • 100+ automations sync schedules and prevent conflicts
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Ganttic

ClickUp delivers Gantt timelines plus task management, docs, chat, and AI so you plan resources and execute projects without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Ganttic

Project Planning & Scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view
Drag and drop task scheduling
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Views & Perspectives
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Table (spreadsheet) view
Resource Management
Custom Fields for resource tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Autopilot Agents
Connected Search (AI-powered)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Public API for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on all plans
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