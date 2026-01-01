ClickUp
Ganttic
Timeline (Gantt) view
Drag and drop task scheduling
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Table (spreadsheet) view
Custom Fields for resource tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Autopilot Agents
Connected Search (AI-powered)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
1,000+ app integrations
Public API for custom integrations
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on all plans