The #1 Fyrestone CRM Alternative

Fyrestone tracks contacts. ClickUp runs the business.

ClickUp unites contact management, project execution, team collaboration, and reporting so you close deals and deliver work without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Stop juggling CRM and project tools

ClickUp vs Fyrestone CRM

Fyrestone manages contacts and quotes. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery, team chat, and automated workflows.

Fyrestone CRM

  • Contact and lead management with quotes and invoices
  • Built-in email and SMS campaigns with templates
  • Booking management and automated reminders
  • Reports dashboard for sales and team performance
  • Per-user pricing starting at $12.95/month

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for contacts, deals, and revenue tracking
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups, task assignments, and status updates
  • Timeline, Workload, and Dashboard views for pipeline visibility
  • Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization across sales and delivery
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Fyrestone CRM can't?

Fyrestone tracks contacts and quotes. ClickUp connects your sales pipeline to project execution, team collaboration, and automated workflows so deals convert into delivered work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Fyrestone CRM

Contact & Lead Management
Contact database with Custom Fields
Lead capture with Forms
Task relationships and dependencies
Quote and invoice management
Project Execution & Collaboration
Native Docs and Whiteboards
Real-time Chat
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
AI & Automation
AI writing and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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