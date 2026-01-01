ClickUp
Fyrestone CRM
Contact database with Custom Fields
Lead capture with Forms
Task relationships and dependencies
Quote and invoice management
Native Docs and Whiteboards
Real-time Chat
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
AI writing and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan