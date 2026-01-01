The #1 FutureVault Alternative

FutureVault locks documents. ClickUp unlocks work.

ClickUp unites client documents, tasks, communication, and workflows in one platform so teams collaborate without switching between vaults and tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Manage clients without the vault walls

ClickUp vs FutureVault

FutureVault stores documents for financial services. ClickUp manages the entire client lifecycle with tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace.

FutureVault

  • Document vault focused on financial services compliance
  • Enterprise-only pricing with no free tier
  • Limited collaboration beyond document sharing
  • Requires separate tools for task management and communication
  • Built specifically for wealth management workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Tasks with dependencies, time tracking, and Custom Fields
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over document vaults

ClickUp connects client documents to tasks, communication, and workflows so teams manage relationships without switching between storage platforms and collaboration tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

FutureVault

Document Management
Attach files to tasks and comments
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Connected Search across documents and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields for client data and compliance tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for regular client check-ins
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat for team and client communication
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Activity view for audit trails
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT