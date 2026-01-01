ClickUp
FutureVault
Attach files to tasks and comments
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Connected Search across documents and tasks
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields for client data and compliance tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for regular client check-ins
Real-time Chat for team and client communication
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Activity view for audit trails
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration