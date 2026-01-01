The #1 Freshservice Alternative

Freshservice manages tickets. ClickUp runs IT operations.

ClickUp unites incident tracking, asset management, and cross-functional workflows so IT teams resolve issues faster without juggling separate tools.
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Deliver IT services without the complexity

ClickUp vs Freshservice

Freshservice locks core features behind enterprise tiers. ClickUp gives IT teams powerful workflows, automation, and collaboration on every plan.

Freshservice

  • Separate tools for knowledge base and collaboration
  • Automation limited to paid tiers with usage caps
  • Change workflows require CMDB integration setup
  • Free plan restricted to basic ticketing features
  • Heavy reliance on internet for syncing and team access

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for incident routing and SLA tracking
  • Timeline views for change management and capacity planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without connectivity
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Why IT teams choose ClickUp over Freshservice

ClickUp delivers incident management, asset tracking, and cross-functional workflows in one platform. Automate SLA escalations, coordinate change approvals, and track service metrics without enterprise pricing.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Freshservice

IT Service Management
Incident tracking with custom statuses
Change management with visual workflows
Problem management with root cause analysis
SLA tracking and automated escalations
Offline Mode for field technicians
Collaboration & Knowledge
Native Docs for runbooks and SOPs
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Requires Slack or Microsoft Teams integration
Whiteboards for incident postmortems
Connected Search across tools
Search limited to Freshservice content only
Automation & AI
Workflow automation without coding
AI for ticket response drafting
Freddy AI Copilot available on paid plans
AI Notetaker for incident calls
Autopilot Agents for routine tasks
Freddy AI Agent limited to 1,200 sessions/year per license
Views & Reporting
15+ view types for different workflows
Limited to List, Board, and Calendar views
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires third-party time tracking integrations
Cross-Functional Workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Employee onboarding workflows
Journeys feature for employee lifecycle management
Goals linked to service metrics
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Free plan limited to basic ticketing features
Advanced features on lower-cost tiers
Enterprise features require higher-tier plans
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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