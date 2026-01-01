ClickUp
Freshservice
Incident tracking with custom statuses
Change management with visual workflows
Problem management with root cause analysis
SLA tracking and automated escalations
Offline Mode for field technicians
Native Docs for runbooks and SOPs
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Requires Slack or Microsoft Teams integration
Whiteboards for incident postmortems
Connected Search across tools
Search limited to Freshservice content only
Workflow automation without coding
AI for ticket response drafting
Freddy AI Copilot available on paid plans
AI Notetaker for incident calls
Autopilot Agents for routine tasks
Freddy AI Agent limited to 1,200 sessions/year per license
15+ view types for different workflows
Limited to List, Board, and Calendar views
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires third-party time tracking integrations
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Employee onboarding workflows
Journeys feature for employee lifecycle management
Goals linked to service metrics
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Free plan limited to basic ticketing features
Advanced features on lower-cost tiers
Enterprise features require higher-tier plans