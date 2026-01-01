ClickUp
Freshsales
Visual pipeline stages with Board view
Multiple sales pipelines
Territory management
Custom Fields for contact data
Table view for spreadsheet-style contact management
Contact lifecycle stages
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Workflow automations
Auto-assignment rules for lead routing
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI Agents for task automation
Unlimited members on free plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan