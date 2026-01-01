The #1 Freshsales Alternative

Freshsales tracks leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites pipeline management, contact tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace so sales teams close faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Close more deals with less friction

ClickUp vs Freshsales

Freshsales gates essential features behind paid tiers. ClickUp gives sales teams unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration tools on the Free plan.

Freshsales

  • Basic features on free tier; advanced workflows require Pro plan
  • Limited custom field types; advanced fields locked behind paid tiers
  • Kanban view available only on Growth plan and above
  • Auto-assignment rules and sales sequences require Pro plan
  • Free plan restricted to 3 users

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ Custom Field types including Formula, Phone, Email, Money, Rating
  • Board view for visual pipeline stages; Table view for contact management
  • 100+ automations to route leads and update deal statuses
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Freshsales?

ClickUp combines CRM capabilities with project management, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards so sales teams manage pipelines, collaborate on deals, and close faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Freshsales

Pipeline Management
Visual pipeline stages with Board view
Multiple sales pipelines
Territory management
Contact & Account Management
Custom Fields for contact data
Table view for spreadsheet-style contact management
Contact lifecycle stages
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Automations
Workflow automations
Auto-assignment rules for lead routing
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI Agents for task automation
Pricing & Plans
Unlimited members on free plan
Unlimited tasks on free plan
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