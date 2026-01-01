The #1 Freshdesk Omni Alternative

Freshdesk Omni routes tickets. ClickUp solves work.

ClickUp unites support workflows, knowledge bases, and team collaboration so you resolve issues faster without juggling disconnected tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support teams need more than ticket routing

ClickUp vs Freshdesk Omni

Freshdesk Omni specializes in omnichannel ticketing. ClickUp connects support workflows with broader team operations so nothing slips through the cracks.

Freshdesk Omni

  • Omnichannel inbox consolidates customer conversations across channels
  • AI agents handle routine queries and auto-resolve tickets 24/7
  • Unified agent workspace provides full customer context in one view
  • Voice support requires paid Freshcaller add-on ($15-$69/agent/month)
  • Custom reporting and portals locked behind Pro tier ($69/agent/month)

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for knowledge bases and team coordination
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for queue management
  • Custom Fields with 15+ types for ticket categorization and SLA tracking
  • 100+ automations for routing, assignments, and status updates
  • Offline Mode keeps agents productive during connectivity issues
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Freshdesk Omni?

ClickUp consolidates support workflows, knowledge management, and team collaboration in one workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and resolve issues faster with native time tracking, automations, and offline access.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Freshdesk Omni

Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Tasks & Ticket Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Freddy AI Copilot provides reply suggestions and real-time coaching
AI-powered search
Workflow automations
AI-enhanced automation for ticket routing and assignments
Customization & Fields
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Custom Objects available on Pro plan ($69/agent/month)
Formula Fields
Offline & Connectivity
Offline Mode
Integrations
Zendesk integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Growth plan starts at $29/agent/month
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