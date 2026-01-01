ClickUp
Freshdesk Omni
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
AI writing assistance
Freddy AI Copilot provides reply suggestions and real-time coaching
AI-powered search
Workflow automations
AI-enhanced automation for ticket routing and assignments
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Custom Objects available on Pro plan ($69/agent/month)
Formula Fields
Offline Mode
Zendesk integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Growth plan starts at $29/agent/month