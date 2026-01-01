The #1 Freshdesk Alternative

Freshdesk tickets support issues. ClickUp solves them.

ClickUp unites ticketing, knowledge bases, team chat, and reporting in one workspace so support teams resolve faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Freshdesk

Freshdesk charges per agent and locks features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives unlimited users and powerful tools on free plans.

Freshdesk

  • Separate tools for tickets, knowledge base, and chat
  • Per-agent pricing starting at $15/month
  • Limited automations on lower tiers
  • Basic views focused on ticket queues
  • Time tracking requires integrations or add-ons

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for routing and SLA management
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why support teams choose ClickUp over Freshdesk

ClickUp consolidates ticketing, knowledge management, team collaboration, and reporting into one customizable workspace. Automate routing, track SLAs, and empower your team without per-agent fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Freshdesk

Ticketing & Task Management
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine tickets
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multi-assignee tasks
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for image and video feedback
Automation & Workflows
Automation triggers and actions
SLA management and tracking
Skill-based routing
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across workspace
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Formula Fields for calculations
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Flexible guest access
Offline Mode
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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