ClickUp
Freshdesk
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine tickets
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multi-assignee tasks
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for image and video feedback
Automation triggers and actions
SLA management and tracking
Skill-based routing
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across workspace
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Formula Fields for calculations
Unlimited members on free plan
Flexible guest access
Offline Mode
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration