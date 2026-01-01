ClickUp
freispace
Gantt-style Timeline view with dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Usage analytics and cost reports
Native integrations (1,000+)
Zapier and Make automation
Free Forever plan