The #1 freispace Alternative

freispace plans studios. ClickUp ships the work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so creative teams execute projects without switching between planning tools and delivery surfaces.
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ClickUp vs freispace

freispace focuses on resource planning for studios. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace.

freispace

  • Resource planning focused on studio operations
  • Limited to Gantt-style planning and capacity views
  • Time tracking available but requires higher-tier plans
  • Automation capabilities not emphasized
  • Invoicing and billing limits by plan tier

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with freispace?

ClickUp combines project planning, execution, and collaboration in one platform. Manage tasks, track time, automate workflows, and align teams without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

freispace

Tasks & Project Management
Gantt-style Timeline view with dependencies
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Time Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Usage analytics and cost reports
Integrations
Native integrations (1,000+)
Zapier and Make automation
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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