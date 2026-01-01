ClickUp
FranConnect
Lead tracking and pipeline management
Franchisee recruitment workflows
Automated lead assignment and follow-up
Location performance tracking
Owner relationship management
4-level hierarchy for franchise structure
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Performance benchmarking dashboards
Growth tracking and trend analysis
Formula Fields for custom calculations
15+ view types for data visualization
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with live editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Offline Mode for remote work
AI-powered platform capabilities
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing tiers
Flexible guest access for franchisees