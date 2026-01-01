The #1 Fosfor Decision Cloud Alternative

Fosfor automates decisions. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered automation so teams execute faster without switching between specialized tools.
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ClickUp vs Fosfor Decision Cloud

Fosfor specializes in AI-powered analytics and automation. ClickUp brings execution, collaboration, and intelligence into one workspace.

Fosfor Decision Cloud

  • Specialized AI platform for analytics and autonomous agents
  • Requires separate tools for task management and team collaboration
  • Enterprise-focused with complex setup and governance frameworks
  • Limited project management capabilities; built for data operations
  • Designed for IT ops, engineering, and contact center automation

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with conditional logic on paid plans
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned tasks
  • Custom Dashboards with live widgets for project health and team workload
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Fosfor?

ClickUp combines AI-powered work management with native collaboration surfaces. Automate workflows, track goals, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Fosfor Decision Cloud

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations with conditional logic
Connected Search across multiple apps
Autonomous AI agents for task execution
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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