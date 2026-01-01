ClickUp
Fosfor Decision Cloud
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations with conditional logic
Connected Search across multiple apps
Autonomous AI agents for task execution
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members