ClickUp
Forms InMotion
Form builder with Custom Fields
Cloud-based forms management
Form submissions create tasks automatically
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Automated data population from connected systems
100+ automation triggers and actions
Workflow automations (status changes, assignments, notifications)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members