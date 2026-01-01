#1 Forms InMotion Alternative

Forms InMotion manages forms. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and team chat so you can move from intake to delivery without switching tools or paying per form.
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ClickUp vs Forms InMotion

Forms InMotion digitizes forms. ClickUp connects forms to the work that follows—tasks, timelines, and team collaboration.

Forms InMotion

  • Cloud-based forms management and builder
  • Separate tools needed for task tracking and collaboration
  • Limited automation for form-to-workflow handoffs
  • No native chat or real-time team communication
  • Pricing tied to form deployment and storage

ClickUp

  • Native Forms with 15+ Custom Field types for intake
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to route form submissions to workflows
  • Real-time collaboration with comments and @mentions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Forms InMotion?

ClickUp gives you forms plus the tasks, docs, automations, and dashboards to act on submissions. Turn intake into outcomes without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Forms InMotion

Forms & Intake
Form builder with Custom Fields
Cloud-based forms management
Form submissions create tasks automatically
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Automations & Workflows
Automated data population from connected systems
100+ automation triggers and actions
Workflow automations (status changes, assignments, notifications)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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