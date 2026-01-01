ClickUp
FORM OpX
Custom Forms with conditional logic
Photo capture and markup
Custom scorecarding for audits
Offline mode for field work
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple task assignees
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Advanced automations (100+ triggers/actions)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan available