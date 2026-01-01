The #1 FORM OpX Alternative

FORM OpX audits the field. ClickUp runs the whole operation.

ClickUp unites audits, tasks, docs, and dashboards so field teams execute faster without switching between scattered tools.
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Built for teams who do more than audits

ClickUp vs FORM OpX

FORM OpX specializes in field audits. ClickUp connects audits to tasks, goals, and team collaboration in one workspace.

FORM OpX

  • Audit-focused platform requiring add-ons for broader workflows
  • Manual exports and limited reporting on lower tiers
  • Basic task automation only on Pro plan and above
  • Primarily mobile-first with limited desktop collaboration
  • Free plan not available; paid licenses required

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to route tasks and trigger alerts
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over FORM OpX

ClickUp scales from field audits to full operations management with tasks, docs, goals, and automations in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

FORM OpX

Audit & Inspection Management
Custom Forms with conditional logic
Photo capture and markup
Custom scorecarding for audits
Offline mode for field work
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple task assignees
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Automations & AI
Advanced automations (100+ triggers/actions)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan available
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