ClickUp
Followr
Calendar view for content scheduling
Recurring tasks for scheduled posts
Multi-platform social media integrations
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses for workflows
Collaborative Docs for content creation
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for image and video feedback
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Guest access for client collaboration