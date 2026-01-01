The #1 Followr Alternative

Followr schedules posts. ClickUp ships campaigns.

ClickUp unites content planning, task management, and team collaboration so marketing teams execute campaigns without switching between scheduling tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Followr

Followr automates social posts but leaves campaign execution scattered. ClickUp connects content calendars to tasks, timelines, and team workflows.

Followr

  • AI-powered social media scheduling and automation
  • Content templates and AI writing assistance
  • Multi-platform posting from centralized calendar
  • Analytics dashboard for social performance tracking
  • Requires paid plans for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Calendar, Timeline, and Board views for campaign planning
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for content creation
  • Tasks with dependencies, recurring schedules, and multi-assignees
  • Time tracking and Workload views for capacity planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when content planning meets project execution?

ClickUp connects campaign strategy to delivery with tasks, timelines, docs, and chat in one workspace. Plan content calendars, assign work, track progress, and collaborate without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Followr

Social Media Planning
Calendar view for content scheduling
Recurring tasks for scheduled posts
Multi-platform social media integrations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses for workflows
Content Creation & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs for content creation
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for image and video feedback
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Guest access for client collaboration
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