The #1 Flowup Alternative

Flowup automates outreach. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute campaigns and ship projects without switching between marketing tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs Flowup

Flowup automates lead follow-up. ClickUp automates your entire workflow so marketing, sales, and delivery teams collaborate without tool sprawl.

Flowup

  • Focused on lead follow-up and omnichannel outreach
  • Pay-per-minute pricing for voice communications
  • Requires internet connectivity for syncing and team features
  • Limited project management beyond lead tracking
  • No native task dependencies or Gantt views

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond lead nurturing
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode for uninterrupted work
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ field types and pipeline views
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Flowup

Flowup automates lead engagement. ClickUp automates lead engagement AND project delivery so your entire team works from one platform without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Flowup

Lead Management & CRM
Contact management and lead tracking
Lead segmentation
Pipeline views (Board, Table, Timeline)
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time chat
Email integration
Video meetings
Screen recording
Offline mode
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automations
Multi-channel campaign automation
Recurring tasks
Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload management
Native time tracking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs
Whiteboards
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (across apps)
AI meeting notetaker
Reporting & Analytics
Custom dashboards
Goal tracking
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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