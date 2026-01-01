ClickUp
Flowup
Contact management and lead tracking
Lead segmentation
Pipeline views (Board, Table, Timeline)
Real-time chat
Email integration
Video meetings
Screen recording
Offline mode
Workflow automations
Multi-channel campaign automation
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload management
Native time tracking
Collaborative docs
Whiteboards
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (across apps)
AI meeting notetaker
Custom dashboards
Goal tracking
Native integrations
Free plan with unlimited users