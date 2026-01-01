The #1 Flowingly Alternative

Flowingly maps processes. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites process documentation, task execution, and team collaboration in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Flowingly

Flowingly charges per workflow and user. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, docs, and automation on flexible plans.

Flowingly

  • Separate tools for mapping, SOPs, and automation
  • Workflow capacity limits (4 workflows minimum on paid plans)
  • Per-workflow pricing increases costs as you scale
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams
  • Primarily process mapping and approval routing

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for process documentation
  • Unlimited tasks and workflows on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automation triggers without per-workflow pricing
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned tasks
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Flowingly?

ClickUp combines process documentation, task management, and automation in one workspace. No per-workflow limits, no separate tools for SOPs and execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Flowingly

Process Documentation & Mapping
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Visual process mapping with Whiteboards
AI-powered SOP creation
Embed tasks directly in documentation
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Unlimited workflows without capacity limits
Approval workflows with assigned comments
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant for tasks and docs
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assigned comments as action items
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Public API for custom integrations
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