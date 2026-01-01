ClickUp
Flowingly
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Visual process mapping with Whiteboards
AI-powered SOP creation
Embed tasks directly in documentation
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Unlimited workflows without capacity limits
Approval workflows with assigned comments
AI writing assistant for tasks and docs
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assigned comments as action items
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ native integrations
Public API for custom integrations