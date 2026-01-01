ClickUp
FlowHunt
Visual workflow builder
Multi-agent AI orchestration
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automations
Connected Search across apps
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs
Document knowledge integration
Whiteboards
Real-time Chat
AI chatbots
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Native integrations
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members