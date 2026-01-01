The #1 FlowHunt Alternative

FlowHunt builds AI workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or managing separate AI agents.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs FlowHunt

FlowHunt automates AI workflows but leaves project execution, collaboration, and knowledge management to other tools.

FlowHunt

  • Visual AI workflow builder for automation
  • Multi-agent orchestration with sequential and self-managed crews
  • Document knowledge integration for chatbots
  • API and webhook integrations for external systems
  • Credit-based usage tracking for AI model costs

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with FlowHunt?

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking into one workspace so teams execute faster without managing separate AI agents or switching between tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

FlowHunt

AI & Automation
Visual workflow builder
Multi-agent AI orchestration
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automations
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Document knowledge integration
Whiteboards
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
AI chatbots
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT