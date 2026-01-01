The #1 Flowfinity Alternative

Flowfinity builds forms. ClickUp builds momentum.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between form builders and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work without the workflow tax

ClickUp vs Flowfinity

Flowfinity excels at mobile forms but leaves teams juggling separate tools for collaboration, planning, and delivery.

Flowfinity

  • Form-first platform requires separate PM tools
  • Limited views focused on data collection
  • Offline capability for forms only
  • Automation through software robots with separate deployment center
  • Paid plans required for multi-site organization

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Offline Mode syncs automatically when connection returns
  • 100+ automations and custom workflows without coding
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Flowfinity

Flowfinity captures field data beautifully. ClickUp turns that data into delivered work with tasks, goals, and real-time collaboration built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Flowfinity

Forms & Data Capture
Custom forms with conditional logic
Offline data collection
Photo annotation and signature capture
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with live data
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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