ClickUp
Flowfinity
Custom forms with conditional logic
Offline data collection
Photo annotation and signature capture
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with live data
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan