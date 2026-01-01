The #1 Flowdit Alternative

Flowdit tracks checklists. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute inspections, audits, and workflows without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Flowdit

Flowdit specializes in digital checklists. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with native docs, chat, and automation.

Flowdit

  • Checklist-focused platform for inspections and audits
  • Limited views optimized for form completion
  • Basic automation for checklist workflows
  • Task tracking available on Premium plan only
  • Offline mode for field operations

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Flowdit?

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and AI in one platform. Flowdit focuses on digital checklists and inspections. See how ClickUp scales beyond audits to run entire operations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

flowdit

Inspection & Audit Management
Digital checklists with templates
Conditional logic for forms
Standard plan required
Image annotation and proofing
Standard plan required
Offline mode for field work
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI-driven automation features
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Analytics dashboard on Standard plan
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Native integrations
ERP, IoT, and S3 integrations available
API access
Enterprise plan only
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
Free plan limited to 1 asset type and basic features
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