ClickUp
flowdit
Digital checklists with templates
Conditional logic for forms
Standard plan required
Image annotation and proofing
Standard plan required
Offline mode for field work
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant
AI-driven automation features
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Analytics dashboard on Standard plan
Goals with task linking
Native integrations
ERP, IoT, and S3 integrations available
API access
Enterprise plan only
Free plan with unlimited users
Free plan limited to 1 asset type and basic features