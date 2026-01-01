ClickUp
Flowbiz
Professional invoicing
Estimates and quotes
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance
AI market research and business intelligence
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Workflow automations
Free Forever plan