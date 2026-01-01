The #1 Flowbiz Alternative

Flowbiz automates tasks. ClickUp executes projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so service teams deliver client work without switching between invoicing tools and project platforms.
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Built for execution, not just automation

ClickUp vs Flowbiz

Flowbiz automates invoicing and scheduling. ClickUp manages the entire project lifecycle from intake to delivery.

Flowbiz

  • Focused on invoicing and client billing workflows
  • Limited project management views and capabilities
  • No native docs or collaborative whiteboards
  • Single-dimension task organization
  • AI-powered business insights and market research

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting
  • Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build with ClickUp that Flowbiz can't handle?

Flowbiz excels at invoicing and AI-powered business insights. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Flowbiz

Financial Management
Professional invoicing
Estimates and quotes
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI market research and business intelligence
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Automations
Workflow automations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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