ClickUp
Florence eBinders
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control with edit history
Proofing (annotate PDFs, images, videos)
Audit trails for compliance
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for study planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for regulatory submissions
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking on tasks
Time reporting and timesheets
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode