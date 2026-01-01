The #1 Florence eBinders Alternative

Florence eBinders files documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so clinical research teams manage studies, track compliance, and collaborate without switching between document systems and project tools.
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Manage studies without the sprawl

ClickUp vs Florence eBinders

Florence eBinders stores regulatory files. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, timelines, and team workflows so research teams execute studies faster.

Florence eBinders

  • Document storage focused on eISF and participant binders
  • Time tracking requires external integrations
  • Limited views for project planning and team capacity
  • Task management requires separate tools
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for study hours
  • 15+ views including Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Calendar
  • 100+ automations for regulatory workflows on paid plans
  • Proofing to annotate PDFs, images, and videos directly
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Florence eBinders?

ClickUp combines document management with task execution, timelines, and team collaboration. Manage regulatory files alongside study milestones, participant tracking, and cross-functional workflows in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Florence eBinders

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control with edit history
Proofing (annotate PDFs, images, videos)
Audit trails for compliance
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for study planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for regulatory submissions
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Time reporting and timesheets
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Goals & Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT