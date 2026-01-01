ClickUp
Floorcloud
Custom Fields for environmental data (temperature, humidity, readings)
Automated compliance alerts
Attach sensor reports and site photos to tasks
Proofing to annotate site photos and videos
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom statuses for project phases
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Real-time Chat for team communication
Collaborative Docs for specifications and reports
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments and @mentions
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Automated report generation
Mobile app with full task management
Offline Mode for field teams
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members