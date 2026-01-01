The #1 Floorcloud Alternative

Floorcloud monitors sites. ClickUp manages projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, timelines, compliance tracking, and team chat so construction teams deliver on time without switching between monitoring tools and project software.
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ClickUp vs Floorcloud

Floorcloud tracks site conditions. ClickUp tracks conditions AND manages the entire project lifecycle in one workspace.

Floorcloud

  • Environmental monitoring only; no task management
  • Separate tools needed for project planning and scheduling
  • Limited to flooring installation compliance tracking
  • No built-in team communication or collaboration
  • Requires additional software for reporting and documentation

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields track temperature, humidity, and compliance data
  • Automated alerts for site conditions with 100+ automation triggers
  • Timeline views and dependencies for project scheduling
  • Mobile access with offline mode for field teams
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Floorcloud?

ClickUp combines environmental tracking with full project management so construction teams plan, execute, and document work in one platform instead of juggling monitoring sensors and separate PM tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Floorcloud

Environmental Monitoring & Compliance
Custom Fields for environmental data (temperature, humidity, readings)
Automated compliance alerts
Attach sensor reports and site photos to tasks
Proofing to annotate site photos and videos
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom statuses for project phases
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team communication
Collaborative Docs for specifications and reports
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments and @mentions
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Automated report generation
Mobile & Field Access
Mobile app with full task management
Offline Mode for field teams
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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