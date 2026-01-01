ClickUp
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Task management with statuses and workflows
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members