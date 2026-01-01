The #1 Flagright Alternative

Flagright monitors transactions. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites case management, investigation workflows, team collaboration, and reporting so compliance teams handle growing volumes without adding headcount.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Scale compliance operations without tool sprawl

ClickUp vs Flagright

Flagright specializes in AML monitoring. ClickUp consolidates case tracking, documentation, team collaboration, and reporting in one workspace.

Flagright

  • Specialized AML transaction monitoring platform
  • AI-powered false positive suppression
  • No-code configuration for compliance rules
  • Requires separate tools for documentation and collaboration
  • Limited offline capabilities for remote teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload for case tracking
  • 100+ automations route alerts and suppress low-priority items
  • Custom Fields capture risk scores and decision data
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Flagright?

ClickUp consolidates case management, investigation workflows, team collaboration, and reporting in one workspace. Automate routine triage, track multi-step investigations, and visualize workloads without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Flagright

Case & Investigation Management
Custom task statuses for case workflows
Task relationships and dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types for case tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Documentation
Native Docs for investigation documentation
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Whiteboards for visual investigation mapping
Proofing to annotate evidence files
Offline Mode for remote teams
Automation & Efficiency
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields for risk data capture
Recurring tasks for compliance reviews
AI & Search
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for external collaboration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT