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Custom task statuses for case workflows
Task relationships and dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types for case tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Native Docs for investigation documentation
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Whiteboards for visual investigation mapping
Proofing to annotate evidence files
Offline Mode for remote teams
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields for risk data capture
Recurring tasks for compliance reviews
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for external collaboration