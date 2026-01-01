The #1 Fixique Alternative

Fixique tracks tickets. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites sprints, helpdesk workflows, and roadmaps so teams deliver faster without juggling separate tools for projects and support.
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ClickUp vs Fixique

Fixique caps free users at two and projects at three. ClickUp removes those limits so teams scale without upgrading.

Fixique

  • Free plan limited to 2 users and 3 projects
  • Separate portals for agents and customers
  • Kanban board and dashboard views only
  • Basic workflow customization with custom forms
  • No native goal tracking or advanced reporting

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with triggers and actions
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
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What can you build when limits disappear?

ClickUp delivers sprint planning, helpdesk workflows, and roadmaps in one workspace. Automate routine work, track goals, and scale without hitting user or project caps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Fixique

Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks
Kanban board view
Sprint planning and management
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Customer Support & Helpdesk
Ticket management workflows
Customer portal
SLA tracking
Custom forms for intake
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on Free plan
Unlimited projects on Free plan
Storage on Free plan
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