ClickUp
Fixique
Unlimited tasks
Kanban board view
Sprint planning and management
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Ticket management workflows
Customer portal
SLA tracking
Custom forms for intake
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking
Unlimited members on Free plan
Unlimited projects on Free plan
Storage on Free plan