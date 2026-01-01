ClickUp
FirstLanguage
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
DocZen Document Interaction Platform
Document templates and reusable content
Attach files to tasks and comments
Digital Asset Management available
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
AI-powered Connected Search across tools
Intelligent Search within document repositories only
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Retrieval Augmented Generation for document responses
100+ workflow automations
Workflow Automation available
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assign comments as action items
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Works offline with automatic sync
Requires internet connectivity for core features
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
5-level hierarchy for complex organizations
Native integrations with Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Drive
System Integration available
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid licenses required for full functionality