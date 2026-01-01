The #1 Finly Alternative

Finly processes invoices. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, approvals, and time tracking so finance teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship work faster without performance slowdowns.
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ClickUp vs Finly

Finly automates AP workflows but can't replace the depth teams need for cross-functional collaboration and real project execution.

Finly

  • Point solution focused only on AP invoice processing
  • Limited views optimized for invoice workflows only
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration and project management
  • High enterprise pricing for advanced features
  • No native task management or cross-functional workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload for invoice tracking
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for totals and budgets
  • 100+ automations for approval routing without manual handoffs
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Finly

ClickUp delivers invoice tracking, approval workflows, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate routine AP tasks while keeping cross-functional work connected.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Finly

Invoice Processing & AP Workflows
Custom approval workflows with dependencies
Automated notifications and routing
Receipt and document attachment
Audit trails and permission controls
OCR and automated data extraction
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into platform
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Real-time KPI tracking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations & Platform
1,000+ native integrations
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Open API for custom integrations
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