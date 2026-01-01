ClickUp
Finly
Custom approval workflows with dependencies
Automated notifications and routing
Receipt and document attachment
Audit trails and permission controls
OCR and automated data extraction
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat built into platform
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Real-time KPI tracking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
1,000+ native integrations
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Open API for custom integrations