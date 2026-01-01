The #1 FileHold Alternative

FileHold stores documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between document storage and project execution tools.
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ClickUp vs FileHold

FileHold archives files. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, timelines, and team collaboration so nothing gets lost in storage.

FileHold

  • Document storage focused on archiving and compliance
  • Separate systems for project management and collaboration
  • Limited real-time collaboration features
  • User-based licensing with per-seat costs
  • Requires add-ons for extended functionality

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connect documents directly to tasks with dependencies and timelines
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Built-in time tracking and workload management
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over FileHold

FileHold excels at document archiving. ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, timelines, Goals, and real-time collaboration so teams move from planning to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

FileHold

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document search across workspace
Link documents directly to tasks
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Security & Compliance
Detailed activity logs and audit trails
Granular permissions at task and Doc levels
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible deployment (cloud, on-premises, hybrid)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT