ClickUp
FileHold
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document search across workspace
Link documents directly to tasks
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Detailed activity logs and audit trails
Granular permissions at task and Doc levels
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible deployment (cloud, on-premises, hybrid)