ClickUp
Filedoc
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Full-text search across documents
Version control and document history
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Limited field types
100+ automation triggers and actions
Requires technical setup
Visual workflow designer (no-code)
Deadline management with automated alerts
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Email indexing only
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Process indicators only
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Limited native integrations
Microsoft OneDrive/SharePoint cloud storage
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members