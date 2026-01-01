The #1 Filedoc Alternative

Filedoc files documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, workflows, and AI so teams execute faster without juggling separate document repositories and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Filedoc

Filedoc stores files. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, workflows, and goals so your team ships work instead of just organizing it.

Filedoc

  • Document repository without integrated task management
  • Time tracking requires manual entry or third-party tools
  • Limited views focused on document organization
  • Workflow automation requires technical setup
  • Search limited to document repository only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual busywork
  • Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and external apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Filedoc

ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, workflows, goals, and AI. Stop filing work and start finishing it.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Filedoc

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Full-text search across documents
Version control and document history
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Limited field types
Workflow Management
100+ automation triggers and actions
Requires technical setup
Visual workflow designer (no-code)
Deadline management with automated alerts
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Email indexing only
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Process indicators only
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Limited native integrations
Microsoft OneDrive/SharePoint cloud storage
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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