ClickUp
Figjam
Real-time collaborative whiteboard
Convert whiteboard ideas to tasks
Pre-built templates
Drawing and sketching tools
Native task management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup
AI template generation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered Connected Search
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Real-time Chat
Audio and video meetings
Screen recording
Unlimited members on free plan
Guest access for external collaborators
Offline Mode