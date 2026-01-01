The #1 FigJam Alternative

FigJam brainstorms ideas. ClickUp ships them.

Turn visual brainstorms into tracked tasks with dependencies, time tracking, and automated progress rollup. No tool-switching between ideation and delivery.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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From sticky notes to shipped work

ClickUp vs FigJam

FigJam excels at visual collaboration but stops at ideation. ClickUp connects brainstorming to execution in one workspace.

FigJam

  • Whiteboard-only tool requires separate PM platform
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • No time tracking or workload planning
  • Limited templates on Starter plan (5 vs unlimited)
  • AI features gated behind credit limits per plan tier

ClickUp

  • Convert whiteboard ideas directly into actionable tasks
  • Track progress with Timeline, Workload, and Dashboard views
  • Built-in time tracking and automated reporting
  • Goals link to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What happens after the brainstorm ends?

FigJam captures ideas visually but can't track execution. ClickUp combines Whiteboards with native task management, Goals, and Dashboards so teams move from ideation to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Figjam

Whiteboarding & Visual Collaboration
Real-time collaborative whiteboard
Convert whiteboard ideas to tasks
Pre-built templates
Drawing and sketching tools
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup
AI & Automation
AI template generation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered Connected Search
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Audio and video meetings
Screen recording
Workspace & Collaboration
Unlimited members on free plan
Guest access for external collaborators
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT