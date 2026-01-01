The #1 Fieldux Alternative

Fieldux schedules jobs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites scheduling, docs, time tracking, and team chat so field service teams coordinate faster without juggling separate tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Fieldux

Fieldux locks core features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives you scheduling, docs, chat, and automation on affordable plans.

Fieldux

  • Separate tools for docs, chat, and planning
  • Interactive planning board starts at €515/month
  • Time tracking requires mobile app setup
  • Offline functionality limited to mobile app
  • No free plan; starter tier begins at €515/month

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for visual scheduling
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Offline Mode for field technicians without connectivity
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that Fieldux can't?

ClickUp combines scheduling, resource management, docs, and chat in one platform. Automate routine tasks, track time natively, and collaborate in real time without expensive per-user fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

fieldux

Scheduling & Planning
Visual scheduling with Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Resource Management
Custom Fields for qualifications and attributes
Multi-assignee tasks
Time Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments
Mobile Access
Native mobile app (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode
Documentation & Proofing
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Screen recording with Clip
Digital signatures
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
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