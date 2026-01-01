ClickUp
fieldux
Visual scheduling with Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields for qualifications and attributes
Multi-assignee tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments
Native mobile app (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Screen recording with Clip
Digital signatures
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier