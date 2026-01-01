ClickUp
FieldBuddy
Drag-and-drop task scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Skill-based resource assignment
AI-powered route optimization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Email-to-task conversion
Approval workflows
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments
iOS and Android mobile apps
Offline Mode
Digital signature capture
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans