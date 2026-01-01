The #1 FieldBuddy Alternative

FieldBuddy schedules work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so field service teams coordinate faster without expensive specialized tools.
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ClickUp vs FieldBuddy

FieldBuddy locks essential features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives you powerful workflows on affordable plans.

FieldBuddy

  • Expensive enterprise pricing for advanced features
  • Specialized field service tool with steep learning curve
  • AI planning locked to Enterprise plan only
  • Performance issues with large collections
  • Frequent mandatory updates disrupt workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built-in
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; visual Process Builder
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Offline Mode for field teams without connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with FieldBuddy?

ClickUp consolidates service planning, documentation, and team collaboration in one affordable platform. Automate workflows, track time, and coordinate field teams without the complexity or cost of specialized tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

FieldBuddy

Service Planning & Scheduling
Drag-and-drop task scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Skill-based resource assignment
AI-powered route optimization
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Email-to-task conversion
Approval workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments
Mobile & Offline Access
iOS and Android mobile apps
Offline Mode
Digital signature capture
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI Features
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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